2 new businesses headed for Carmel City Center

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Two new businesses are joining the Carmel City Center this summer. Forever Gallery, a custom tattoo studio and fine art gallery, will open in the Nash Building and Lily & Sparrow, a women’s clothing boutique, is planning to relocate to the plaza.

Melissa Averitt, senior vice president at Carmel-based Pedcor Companies, says the local, independent businesses bring an artistic and creative element to the center.

“We saw a need to raise the standard and variety of tattooing offered for the city of Carmel and surrounding areas,” says Forever Gallery co-owner Michael Hockman. “The Carmel City Center shares the level of quality and sophistication that Forever Gallery has built its foundation on and we are excited to be a part of that.”

Featuring tattoo artists, painters and various guest artists from across the United States, Forever Gallery says its focus is on producing custom, one-of-a-kind tattoos. In addition to tattoos, the gallery will showcase original works of fine art, prints and other merchandise from up-and-coming and established artists including artwork from students and graduates from Herron School of Art & Design and Carmel High School.

Lily & Sparrow, a women’s lifestyle and clothing boutique, is owned by sisters Steph and Jen Miller. The boutique says its a peaceful, safe place for women to shop the latest styles that vary from feminine to edgy. Guests can shop lines such as Free People, Chaser, Gentle Fawn, Dolce Vita shoes, 31 Bits Jewelry and ABLE leather goods, among others.

“The Carmel City Center is a dream location for us! This beautiful storefront will allow us to expand our inventory selection and to create an environment that makes you feel inspired,” said Jen Miller. “We will have the space to offer more services, such as personal styling and collaborative pop up shops. We are honored to join the strong community of small business owners already at the Carmel City Center.”

Carmel City Center is located at the southwest corner of City Center Drive and Range Line Road.