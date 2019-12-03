UE announces nursing school funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Evansville has unveiled the Nancy McFadin Mueller Chair in Nursing Fund after a $1 million gift from Edward Mueller to honor his wife and 1970 UE nursing graduate Nancy McFadin Mueller. The fund will support the Dunigan Family School of Nursing via a stipend for an endowed chair and programming funding to support UE students.

“My wife provided outstanding care to so many throughout her remarkable nursing career, it is only fitting to give back to the place that provided her professional foundation,” said Edward J. Mueller. “Nancy has always had a special place in her heart for the University of Evansville, and it is our hope that this fund will make a significant impact in the education of future nurses.”

The Mt. Vernon, Indiana native accepted an Army student nurse program scholarship, which paid for her education, and she later served as a nurse in the U.S. Army, and upon graduation, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. McFadin Mueller studied urology and became the first board-certified urology nurse in San Antonio, Texas. She also worked with the Society of Urology Nurses Association, and eventually became the association’s president and wrote articles on urologic care before retiring in 2008.

“We are so proud of Nancy’s incredible career in nursing,” said Mary Kessler, dean of UE’s College of Education and Health Science. “She is an example for all current nursing students on how we can make a difference in the world around us through this profession. We are also grateful to Dr. Mueller for choosing to honor Nancy in this way, and we are privileged to be able to carry on her legacy through this endowed chair.”