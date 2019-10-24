UE names winners of Changemaker Challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The University of Evansville has named the winners of its fifth annual High School Changemaker Challenge, presented by Toyota Indiana. By pitching innovative ideas to solve challenges, high school students competed for the first place prize of free tuition to the university.
The institution says it has committed more than $1 million in scholarships to winners of this competition.
Members from the top six winning teams who choose to enroll at the University of Evansville will each receive 4-year scholarships as listed below:
1st place team: Full tuition
Project Oasis
Team Idea: Social grocery story in food desert areas
Team Members: Graham Griffin, Ranny Badreddine, Futallah Hamed
Coach: Jose Mota
2nd place team: $26,000 per year
E.D.E
Team Idea: Device to prevent children from being left in hot cars
Team Members: Lydia Johnson, Isaac Martin, Elijah Jorgensen
Coach: Donna Lefler
3rd place team: $22,000 per year
Working out for a Change
Team Idea: Gyms with equipment that produce and store energy for sustainable use
Team Members: vivian Valadares, Paxton Mosby, Madeline Erdell
Coach: Jose Mota
Three runner-up teams: $18,000 per year
Food Recovery
Team Idea: Utilizing un-served food to address food insecurity among children
Team Members: Ben Burson, Mary Franklin, Isabella Meier
Coach: Kacey Strange
Power of Composting
Team Idea: Educating to reduct food waste from school lunches
Team Members: Helaena Pfeiffer, Mary Gardner, Chloe Julian
Coach: Brooke Haldeman
Watt-a-Bike
Team Idea: Exercise bikes that generate energy to address climate change
Team Members: Krish Gupta, Kaden Merrill
Coach: Jenna Bunner, Haleigh Bennett