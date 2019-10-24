UE names winners of Changemaker Challenge

Photo of Project Oasis creators courtesy of the University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The University of Evansville has named the winners of its fifth annual High School Changemaker Challenge, presented by Toyota Indiana. By pitching innovative ideas to solve challenges, high school students competed for the first place prize of free tuition to the university.

The institution says it has committed more than $1 million in scholarships to winners of this competition.

Members from the top six winning teams who choose to enroll at the University of Evansville will each receive 4-year scholarships as listed below:

1st place team: Full tuition

Project Oasis

Team Idea: Social grocery story in food desert areas

Team Members: Graham Griffin, Ranny Badreddine, Futallah Hamed

Coach: Jose Mota

2nd place team: $26,000 per year

E.D.E

Team Idea: Device to prevent children from being left in hot cars

Team Members: Lydia Johnson, Isaac Martin, Elijah Jorgensen

Coach: Donna Lefler

3rd place team: $22,000 per year

Working out for a Change

Team Idea: Gyms with equipment that produce and store energy for sustainable use

Team Members: vivian Valadares, Paxton Mosby, Madeline Erdell

Coach: Jose Mota

Three runner-up teams: $18,000 per year

Food Recovery

Team Idea: Utilizing un-served food to address food insecurity among children

Team Members: Ben Burson, Mary Franklin, Isabella Meier

Coach: Kacey Strange

Power of Composting

Team Idea: Educating to reduct food waste from school lunches

Team Members: Helaena Pfeiffer, Mary Gardner, Chloe Julian

Coach: Brooke Haldeman

Watt-a-Bike

Team Idea: Exercise bikes that generate energy to address climate change

Team Members: Krish Gupta, Kaden Merrill

Coach: Jenna Bunner, Haleigh Bennett