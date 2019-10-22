UIndy and Vincennes partner on logistics learning lab

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The University of Indianapolis School of Business Department of Operations and Supply Chain Management and the Vincennes University Logistics Training & Education Center are partnering up to create the UIndy Logistics Learning Lab, which will provide educational warehousing simulation exercises at VU LTEC’s 30,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Plainfield.

Simulations in the lab will span unloading, software-assisted fulfillment, operating packaging automation, transportation management and working with other warehouse equipment.



Undergraduate students in the program will spend between three and six hours in the lab per term, and graduate students will also take part in the simulations.



“What I found was the gap between the classroom and the real world was wide when it comes to logistics,” said Craig Seidelson, assistant professor of operations and supply chain management.“And the new UIndy Logistics Learning Lab will bridge that gap by allowing students to put their education into practice. The experience will make them much more capable when doing their applied business projects with actual clients.”