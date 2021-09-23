Inside INdiana Business

UIndy goes all in on club sports

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Indianapolis says it is launching a club sports program, giving full-time students an opportunity to take part in 12 sports but with more flexibility than NCAA Division II athletics. UIndy says it hopes to offer the program in the 2022-23 academic year.

The university says it will offer club sports programs in dance, cheer, women’s wrestling, coed water polo, coed ultimate Frisbee, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s powerlifting, men’s and women’s bowling, and men’s volleyball.

UIndy says it wants to provide more students with the opportunity to compete in intercollegiate competitions beyond mainstream athletics.

“We’re excited to give our students new opportunities to participate in the athletic community at UIndy,” said UIndy Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Young. “We believe there’s a strong base of support for these sports at UIndy as well as a tremendous amount of room to grow as time goes on.”

The university says each of the new club programs will be supported by the University of Indianapolis Department of Athletics, including hiring coaches, providing an operating budget, and use of athletic facilities.

The school says it will begin hiring soon for all coaching positions. Coaches will begin recruitment of student-athletes and preparation for the start of competition in fall 2022.