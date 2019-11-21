UIndy returns live mascot program

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — For the first time in 40 years, the University of Indianapolis has a live mascot. Grady the Greyhound was introduced Wednesday. The 2-year old former racing dog joins Ace the mascot to uplift spirits on the southside campus.

Grady’s full name is C. Greyson Veritas, which is a nod to the school’s colors of crimson and grey, along with the Latin word for “truth”, which is included in the school’s seal.

“The University of Indianapolis is excited to welcome Grady the Greyhound into our family and resume an honored university tradition. Our renewed live mascot program will increase school spirit, spread UIndy’s goodwill throughout the community and make memories for many dog years to come,” said University of Indianapolis President Robert L. Manuel.

The Indianapolis chapter of the Greyhound Pets of America helped connect Grady with the university. The school’s first live mascot was Dixie the Greyhound from 1965-1967, followed by Timothy O’Toole from 1978-1981.