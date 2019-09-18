UIndy to debut finance institute

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The School of Business at the University of Indianapolis will soon launch what it calls a first-of-its-kind initiative. The university says the John C. Adams Finance Institute will enhance opportunities for students to engage in research, competitions and internships as they prepare for the workforce.

The institute is the result of a “generous gift” from UIndy alumnus John C. Adams, though the amount of the gift was not disclosed. Larry Belcher, dean of the School of Business, says the institute aligns with the university’s tradition of “forming students through real-world learning.”

“Our goal is to provide another level of experiential learning by complementing our existing facilities and preparing our students for internships and their eventual careers in finance,” said Belcher. “Participation in student competitions develops research, critical thinking and presentation skills that are a necessity in a hyper-competitive job market.”

The university says the institute will support student participation in national and regional competitions, sponsor research projects, and strategically complement UIndy’s new Martin Family Finance Lab. Additionally, the institute aims to facilitate student mentoring relationships with faculty, alumni and friends of the university.

John C. Adams graduated from UIndy in 1973 and has held a variety of senior positions in public finance, including serving as senior managing director at Fifth Third Securities.

The institute is set to launch this fall.