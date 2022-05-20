Inside INdiana Business

Unemployment flat for April

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at 2.2% for the month of April. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state lost 3,000 private sector jobs last month.

The state’s labor force participation rose to 62.6% in April, remaining higher than the national rate of 62.2%. The labor force, which includes residents who are employed or seeking employment, stands at 3.3 million.

“We continue to be encouraged by the increasing number of Hoosiers who are re-entering the workforce,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said in written remarks. “With unemployment sitting at its lowest point in a generation, it’s a great time to take advantage of the job opportunities that are available.”

Indiana’s total private employment stands at more than 2.7 million. Last month’s job losses were partially offset by gains in the manufacturing, private educational & health services, financial activities, and trade, transportation & utilities sectors.

The state’s unemployment rate remains well below the national rate, which remained flat in April at 3.6%.