Unemployment flat for July

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana’s unemployment rate in July remained at 4.1%, the same as the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state gained more than 17,000 private sector jobs, primarily in the manufacturing and trade, transportation and utilities sectors.

The state’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate, which dropped five-tenths of a percent to 5.4%.

Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Indiana’s labor force saw a net decrease of 1,740 over the previous month. The state’s total labor force, which includes Hoosiers who are either employed or seeking employment, stands at nearly 3.4 million for July.

Indiana continues to have the lowest unemployment among the surrounding states. Only Minnesota and Wisconsin have lower unemployment in the Midwest with both at 3.9%.