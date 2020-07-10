United Airlines announces 66 possible layoffs at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — United Airlines says 66 employees who work at Indianapolis International Airport have been notified they could be laid off in October as part of a massive, nationwide staffing cut announced by the Chicago-based air carrier.

United says it may need to cut its workforce nearly in half on Oct. 1 when federal payroll funding runs out. The airline notified 36,000 employees their jobs are in jeopardy due to the anemic industry suffering from travel restrictions, stay at home orders and the lack of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

United says the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act has helped to protect jobs through September. However, the company says it only covers a part of the normal monthly payroll costs and none of the operating costs.

“While we are hopeful the reductions for our frontline team members will be temporary, we presently anticipate that they will last six (6) months or longer,” said a statement from United.

The airline says due to collective bargaining agreements, certain team members affected by a reduction in force may be able to bump other workers with lower seniority.

Click here to view the WARN notice sent to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 10, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.