United Way awards millions in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — United Way of Central Indiana is awarding $7.5 million to 25 community organizations through its Family Opportunity Fund. The nonprofit says the recipients serve families in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam counties.

UWCI says its Family Opportunity initiative combines programs and services in education, mental and physical health and workforce development, with an estimated 3,000 families to benefit from the services. The Family Opportunity workgroup received 34 applications and proved 25 proposals, ranging from $100,000 to $575,000 per organization.

“The two-year grant cycle is a game changer for our clients, our social workers and our community collaborators. Our 2 Gen model is based on longer-term trust, engagement and support strategies. The relationships that we are building have to endure beyond a one-year funding horizon. We are grateful to United Way of Central Indiana for this support,” said Lutheran Child & Family Services Chief Executive Officer Sven Schumacher.

Grant recipients: