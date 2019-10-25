United Way of Central Indiana Awards $2.5M in grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – United Way of Central Indiana is announcing the grant recipients of its Family Opportunity Fund. The funding will support eleven community-based organizations develop programs to improve the education, financial stability, health and well-being of families in the region.

Recipients will receive grants totaling $2.5 million in the first cycle of funding. Each organization will report to the United Way of Central Indiana on progress toward meeting expected outcomes in education, workforce development, economic assets, social capital and mental and physical health of families.

“Poverty can trap a family for generations. We can’t fight it one program at a time, one agency at a time, or one member of each family at a time,” said Ann Murtlow, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Central Indiana. “When health and human service programs are designed to build on the potential of all members of a family at the same time, the result is better for both generations. This work is at the core of our mission to fight for the education, financial stability, health and basic needs of our community.”

The recipients include:

Barbara B. Jordan YMCA in Morgan County

Catholic Charities Catholic Charities’ E2: Education and Employment Program

Early Learning Indiana

Fathers and Families Center

Flanner House of Indianapolis, Inc

Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana

Horizon House

Indianapolis Urban League

Lutheran Child and Family Services of Indiana/Kentucky, Inc.

Southeast Community Services

Starfish Initiative

