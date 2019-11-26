University of Evansville completes sale of radio station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Evansville has announced the completion of the sale of its radio station, WUEV, to WAY-FM. The Federal Communications Commission has approved the transfer of the 91.5 radio broadcast frequency and programming has already been switched to the WAY-FM broadcast.

UE first announced plans to sell the station in May, but required FCC approval. WAY-FM is a national, nonprofit radio broadcasting network. As part of the deal, the university will retain the WUEV call letters.

UE says students will continue to have access to a variety of broadcast outlets, including ESPN3 and the Old National Bank radio network. The university says those assets will provide a “spectrum of experience” as students prepare for today’s multimedia environment.

“Additionally, WUEV’s audio production facilities will be integrated into the multimedia resources that UE currently has for students to develop skills that will prepare them for the current digital media environment,” the university said in a news release. “These resources include the Mel Peterson Video Production Lab in the newly renovated Hyde Hall. This state-of-the-art lab is complete with green screen technology and post-production editing capabilities that students began utilizing this fall.”

UE says selling the station will save approximately $1 million over 10 years, in addition to capital expense improvements. The university plans to invest the savings into “strategic initiatives to further enhance the student experience.”