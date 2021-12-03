Inside INdiana Business

University of Evansville hires new dean of students

The University of Evansville has hired Rachel Carpenter as its new vice president for student affairs and dean of students. (photo courtesy of the University of Evansville)

EVANSVILLE (Inside INdiana Business) – The University of Evansville has hired Rachel Carpenter as its new vice president for student affairs and dean of students. Carpenter will succeed Dana Clayton, who is set to retire in February after 32 years at the university.

Carpenter is expected to begin on June 1.

“As someone who grew up in the military, I have rarely experienced the feeling of returning home,” said Carpenter. “I am very excited to return to the UE campus, a place I once called home for several years, and work alongside talented faculty and staff. Together, I know we will move the University forward and prepare students to live meaningful lives in a changing world.”

The university says Carpenter will work one-on-one with students and student organizations across campus and will oversee areas that support students outside of the classroom, including residence life, student engagement, and international student services, among others.

Carpenter most recently served as the interim university dean for students at Pace University in New York. Previously, she was interim associate vice president for student affairs and dean for students, interim dean, and director of the Center for Student Development.

The university says Dr. Rob Shelby, chief diversity officer, will serve as the interim vice president for student affairs. Michael Tessier, assistant vice president of student affairs and director of residence life, will act as interim dean of students.