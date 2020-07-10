University of Evansville lightens students financial load

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Evansville is reducing tuition rates for some students and increasing benefits for others in light of financial struggles from COVID-19. The private university is reducing the tuition rate for recent graduates who are seeking a second undergraduate degree and offering benefits to new transfer students intending to live on the UE campus.

The 2020 graduates are eligible to finish a second undergraduate degree at a rate of $315 per credit hour, which would equate to a tuition of $10,000 to $15,000. New transfer students in the fall will receive free housing for the semester but is only available to new transfer students who are not receiving full-tuition scholarships or benefits. The university says current students are not eligible for the housing benefit.

Other programs available at the new tuition rate include:

Transition to Teaching Program. This 17-credit program allows students with bachelor’s degrees to secure an Indiana teaching license in high need areas including life sciences/biology, chemistry, physics, foreign language, and mathematics, and can typically be completed in one year at the cost of under $6,000.

Accelerated Elementary Education Degree. This 48-credit program allows students with bachelor’s degrees to earn a BS in Education in as few as 3 semesters.

Online RN to BSN Program. Registered nurses may obtain a BS in Nursing through this program, which can be completed in as few as 18 months with tuition as low as $8,425.

Bachelor of Science in University Studies. This flexible program is for adult learners who do not yet have a bachelor’s degree. Both online and in-person options are available.

Online Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership. Adults who have completed 60 credit hours or have earned an associate’s degree are eligible to pursue this degree in an online cohort program.

College graduates also can earn select master’s degrees or graduate certificates for $525 per credit hour. More information on the new rates and benefits can be found here.