USI approves new degree program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has approved a new master’s degree in the College of Liberal Arts beginning next year. The Master of Arts in Criminal Justice program now moves to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education for approval.

“We are very excited the Board of Trustees has approved this new opportunity to pursue a graduate degree in criminal justice,” said Dr. James Beeby, dean of the College of Liberal Arts. “As the need for trained law enforcement officers continues to increase, this program, taught by exceptional and highly-credentialed faculty, will provide a flexible path to a master’s degree for all learners interested in entering and advancing in the criminal justice system.”



The program will be offered online with students needing 36 credit hours for completion. Classes will be held for eight weeks, with six terms offered per year along with rolling admission. The new program will be taught by the USI Criminal Justice Department, which also offers a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a minor.

Students will have the option of choosing a two-year track or an accelerated, one-year track based on schedules.