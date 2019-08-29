USI Archives launch initiative to conserve Civil War artifacts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Southern Indiana’s University Archives and Special Collections has launched an initiative to preserve historical items currently stored in the Grand Army of the Republic Room of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum in downtown Evansville. Among the items are membership records, minutes from general and board meetings, organizational charters and monographs that date back to the Civil War.

The effort is in partnership with the Vanderburgh County Commissioners, Veterans Council of Vanderburgh County and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

USI plans to protect and restore the items by applying conservation techniques to best preserve them.

Some of the items will even be scanned for online access. The university says all copies of all digital materials will be distributed to the county and to the Veterans Council.

University archivist Jennifer Greene, and Tom Lonnberg , curator of history for the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, assessed the items in June.

“I am so excited to work with community partners and to be able to help preserve part of Evansville’s rich history,” said Greene in a news release. “The University Archives and Special Collections has worked hard to build a regional repository to preserve and disseminate local history such as these materials.”