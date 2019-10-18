Vera Bradley collaborates with PopSockets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based bag and luggage company Vera Bradley has announced a collaboration with expandable phone grip and mobile accessory company PopSockets. The companies have launched a co-branded collection that debuted Thursday.



The brands partnered to make Vera Bradley-designs for PopSockets’ phone grip. The new device accessories retail for $14.99 each.



Vera Bradley Chief Executive Officer Robert Wallstrom says “Ingenuity and innovation are two characteristics we value highly at Vera Bradley, and PopSockets is well known in the industry for exactly those traits. We’re delighted to create more beautiful solutions for our customers by marrying our latest patterns with PopSockets’ signature phone grip design for the limited-edition Vera Bradley + PopSockets collection.”

The new collection is now available on each company’s website and at Vera Bradley locations.