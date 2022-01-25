Inside INdiana Business

Vibenomics appoints first CFO

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fishers-based Vibenomics has selected Jenny Quinnette to serve as its first chief financial officer. Quinnette previously served as senior vice president of finance for the Audio Out-of-Home advertising company.

Quinnette has been responsible for developing and leading the company’s financial planning and budget management operations. The company says the newly-created position will allow her to assume greater responsibility for internal financial controls and external fundraising.

“As Vibenomics undergoes rapid growth, we knew it was time to appoint a CFO,” said Brent Oakley, CEO of Vibenomics. “Jenny’s deep experience overseeing financial operations within the accounting and technology sectors, in addition to her leading operational changes, will generate an immediate impact. Her forward-thinking leadership will enable us to grow our leadership position in AOOH.”

Prior to joining Vibenomics last August, Quinnette served as CFO for Indianapolis-based tech company Viral Launch, helping the company secure $7.3 million in Series A funding.