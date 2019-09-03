Vibenomics taps Emmis exec as new offering launches

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers-based Vibenomics Inc. has hired a former senior vice president of Indianapolis-based Emmis Communications Corp. (Nasdaq: EMMS) as it launches its new advertising marketplace. The company, which provides custom voice announcements, music playlists and imaging for businesses, says Paul Brenner will serve as chief strategy officer.

Vibenomics announced Tuesday the launch of its Out-of-Home Ad Marketplace, which it says offers advertisers access to 150 million on-the-go consumers.

“How and where audio is consumed is changing rapidly with the emergence of podcasting, streaming services, and smart speakers, but inventory has been limited,” Brenner said in a news release. “Vibenomics is enabling brands to make the most of the emerging digital audio ecosystem by unlocking a whole new placement option that serves both the audio and OOH advertiser markets.”

In addition to serving as SVP of Emmis, Brenner is also the former president of NextRadio/TagStation. Last fall, Emmis announced in its quarterly earnings report plans to “dramatically reduce” the operations of NextRadio/TagStation.