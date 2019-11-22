Vincennes students to compete in cyber defense competition

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – -A group of Hoosier students are set to represent Indiana and fend off simulated attacks in a nationwide cybersecurity contest. On Saturday, Vincennes University will compete in the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition invitational meet.

During the competition, student teams will be put into scenarios where they must perform both administrative and cybersecurity practices for a business that has a corporate network under attack. During the breach, students will work to keep the corporate network functioning by responding to threats, responding to business requests and maintaining the availability of the corporate web server, email server and e-commerce site.

Student teams are scored based on the percentage of time various servers and the network is operational while it is under attack from a live opponent.

Vincennes University is represented in the competition by students from the IT Support and Cybersecurity Degree program and the Cyber Crimes Investigators Club.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our Cybersecurity students to apply the knowledge and skills they have learned in the classroom to a real-time threat environment. It will truly test all of their faculties and set them up for success in the world of Information Technology,” VU Assistant Professor of Information Technology Greg Hirsch said.