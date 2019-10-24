Vincennes University breaks ground on French Quarter Complex

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Vincennes University has officially broken ground on the site of its French Quarter property. The French Quarter is a French-Creole-inspired apartment-style living complex that aims to honor to the French heritage of the area and increase community engagement on campus.

The apartments feature three-bedroom units, each with a private full bathroom, a shared living space and a full kitchen. Other property amenities will include bike storage rooms, second-floor balconies, a parking space for each bedroom, a fountain and open outdoor space. When completed, the complex will house nearly 200 students.

Phase One of the project will include 30 apartment units with 92 total bedrooms, and the four buildings will be accented with French Quarter style railings. Phase One is slated for completion by Fall 2020.

“It will open up opportunities for Vincennes University students,” VU President Chuck Johnson said. “Perhaps older students or bachelor’s students or returning veterans or maybe students who have families and need this type of option for housing. This may give them opportunities to enjoy Vincennes University and take advantage of the great education the University has to offer.”

The French Quarter also will serve as a link to the community. The First and Second street corridor is an important connection between Vincennes University, the Wabash riverfront and the Main Street areas of Vincennes.

“This is a different option for our students,” said VU Director of Facilities Andrew Young. “It is independent-style living. It’s one of those things that students demand in this day and age. We still have our traditional dorms, but this is a good option to move our housing options forward.”

The French Quarter was designed by RQAW – Vincennes Office. The contractors are Wolfe Construction Co., Inc. and Kerns Excavating, Inc.