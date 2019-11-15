Vincennes University Early College receives $1M

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Vincennes University has received more than $1 million in grants. The funding will help the university’s Early College Program expand its work to increase college readiness and career preparation in northeast Indiana.

The Early College model aims to help see low-income students to gradation. It focuses on increasing high school graduation rates and post-secondary entrance and completion rates, removing major barriers to post-secondary access, and easing the transition from high school to college.

To help these efforts, the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet awarded the Early College Program a Local Career Coaching Grant of $109,900. The grant builds on 21st Century Community Learning Center activities started last year by extending programming such as career exploration; project-based learning; field trips; paid internships and apprenticeships; and Saturday and evening career courses.

“We want to be a premier leader in providing Early College experiences for all students. With this grant, we are able to provide early intervention, beginning at kindergarten through adults,” Odelet Nance, VU Assistant Dean of Instruction-Early College Programs for Northeast Indiana, said. “We are able to provide career exploration opportunities to community adults and offer introductory career courses focusing on Indiana’s high demand, high wage careers. Elementary, middle, and high school students will have age appropriate resources such as books, assessments and games based on career navigation. Industry field trips and job shadowing experiences are also planned.”