Vincennes University receives $2.3M education grant

VINCENNES, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Vincennes University is receiving $2.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education to support its TRIO Upward Bound program. The university says the funding will help serve populations of first-generation and income-eligible high school students who want to pursue a college education.

The program, which serves 12 southwest Indiana high schools, will receive nearly $450,000 each year for a five-year cycle.

“This grant will help potential first-generation college students advance their education at a two-year or four-year college,” VU Upward Bound Director Lisa Spivey said. “Navigating the college preparation process can be a daunting task, and Upward Bound activities can make this a much smoother process for students.”

The funding will ultimately support program offerings including academic advising, financial literacy, and assistance with financial aid applications, among others. VU says Upward Bound also offers enrichment and cultural activities during the academic year.

As part of the program, Upward Bound students can earn 12 semester hours of college credit at VU if they meet certain requirements.