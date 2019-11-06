Visclosky to not seek re-election in 2020

GARY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Congressman Pete Visclosky (D-1) has announced that he will not seek re-election next year. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has announced he will run for the open seat to represent northwest Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McDermott released his intent to run via a Twitter post following Visclosky’s announcement Wednesday.

Visclosky, a native of Gary, was elected to serve as Indiana’s First District U.S. Representative in 1985. During his career, he focused on issues such as advocating for the American manufacturing and steel industry, infrastructure and transportation initiatives like extending the South Shore and preserving northwest Indiana through the Marquette Plan.

“For my entire career I have worked to build support for our domestic steel industry and organized labor, secure investments in transformational projects and improve our quality of place to benefit the only place I have ever called home,” Visclosky said in his statement.

Visclosky also focused on job creation and served as a member of the Law Enforcement Caucus.

“Congressman Visclosky is an institution. In every corner of the district, Pete fought for working families. He was relentless in his pursuit of a stronger, more connected Northwest Indiana and critical infrastructure investments like the Gary/Chicago Airport and South Shore Line bear his fingerprints. Hoosier Democrats thank Congressman Visclosky for his tireless advocacy for working Hoosiers and for his service to our state.” said Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody , following Visclosky’s announced retirement.

You can read Visclosky’s full statement below: