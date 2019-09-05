Vision business park receives designation

WINCHESTER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Winchester Vision Business Park has received a key designation from the state. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined leaders of the City of Winchester and Randolph Economic Development Corporation to announce the site has been designated Indiana Site Certified Gold.

“To earn a site certified designation requires public and private sector dedication and collaboration,” said Crouch. “I commend the leadership and local partners of the Winchester Vision Business Park for taking the necessary steps to bring economic development to their communities.”



The designation means the 62-acre site located along US 27 near Interstates 69 and 70, is ready for economic development.

“What an exciting time in Winchester and Randolph County,” said Shon Byrum, Mayor of the City of Winchester. “Together, alongside the larger East-Central Indiana region and the State of Indiana, we are preparing the way for future leaders and new partners to continue the forward progress towards improving the lives of Hoosiers.”