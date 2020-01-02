Visit Indiana launches ’20 IN 20′ lists

The Oasis Diner in Plainfield made the 20 IN 20 list. (Photo courtesy of Visit Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (INside INdiana Business) – Visit Indiana has launched its “20 IN 20” list, which will include 20 lists of top 20 Indiana experiences. The organization has released the first two lists: Small Towns and Destination Dining.

The #The20in20 small town list includes Franklin, Corydon and Whiting. All the cities and towns featured on the list are home to 25,000 people or less. “The first list celebrates our small towns and communities,” Misty Weisensteiner said, director of Indiana Office of Tourism Development. “We want you to experience the hospitality and charm in one of Indiana’s small towns.”

St. Elmo Steak House, South Side Soda Shop and FARMBloomington are among eateries showcased on the second list: Destination Dining in Indiana.

Visit Indiana is also giving visitors of the 20 IN 20 locations a chance to win a giveaway for merchandise by using the #The20IN20 hashtag on Instagram. The third list is slated for release January 15. To learn more, click here.