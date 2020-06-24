Visit Indiana unveils ninth ’20 IN 20′ list

Zaharakos in Columbus (photo courtesy of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Visit Indiana has revealed the ninth list of its 20 IN 20 campaign. The most recent list, which follows a ‘Roadside Attractions’ list and a ‘Drive-In Theaters’ list, features ice cream shops throughout the Hoosier state.

The list covers soda fountain, frozen yogurt and milkshake shops. It highlights a total of 20 ice cream shops including Valpo Velvet in Valparaiso, The Chief in Goshen, and Ivanhoe’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Shoppe in Upland.

“Indiana ranks second in ice cream production in the United States, second only to California,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. “From local farms to small shops, the summer months are the perfect time to get sampling.”

The list offers menu information, locations and all the details needed to visit the shops.

