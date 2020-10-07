Visit Indiana unveils top 20 public art destinations

The Putnam County Mural Project created by artist Key Detail (Andrei Krautsou) in Greencastle (photo courtesy of Visit Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Visit Indiana has released its newest #The20IN20 list. The 18th list in the organization’s series explores 20 of the state’s different public art murals and installations.

The 20 IN 20: You Have to See These 20 Destinations for Public Art in Indiana features murals of well-known Hoosiers, tributes to the past and sculptures by famous or local artists.

The list highlights public artwork including the Putnam County Mural Project in Greencastle, one of the largest public art installations in the state. Four 1950s-era silos were the canvas for artist Key Detail (Andrei Krautsou), who painted the 50-foot-tall murals in 2019. In additional, cities like South Bend, West Lafayette, and Indianapolis are showcased for their many public art installations.

“Art and culture not only make destinations attractive but help shape the cultural identity of a community and our state,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of Visit Indiana.

You can connect to the list by clicking here.