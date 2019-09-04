Voting opens for ‘Best of Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Voting is now underway to select the best breweries, hiking trails and Main streets across the state of Indiana. The Indiana Office of Tourism Development has launched its annual Best of Indiana people’s choice campaign.

“This year’s categories allow travelers to explore our small towns, enjoy our outdoor destinations and sample a brew from a local brewery,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

There are 50 options to choose in each category and voters must narrow down the list. The Brewers Guild of Indiana selected the list of breweries, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources helped select the best hiking trails, and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs selected the list of towns and cities offering the ideal Main Street destinations.

“This is your chance to let your voice be heard,” said Misty Weisensteiner, director of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. “One of the best things about voting in this campaign, is you get to learn about incredible locations you might not have known about and maybe plan a visit as well.”

Weisensteiner says people can pick their favorite in each category daily. To vote, go to the official travel website, VisitIndiana.com, or just click here.

Votes will be counted until November 3. The winners will be announced later in the month.