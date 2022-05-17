Inside INdiana Business

Wabash boosts parts distribution efforts

Wabash, formerly known as Wabash National, is headquartered in Lafayette. (IIB photo/Wes Mills)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Lafayette-based trailer maker Wabash (NYSE: WNC) has launched a tech-enabled parts distribution network. The company says the network will allow it to simplify and expand its parts distribution capabilities across all product lines.

Wabash says the single channel distribution network will eventually include its entire aftermarket portfolio as well as a wide range of transportation parts.

The manufacturer says the streamlined system will allow it to increase inventory and get replacement parts out the door quicker.

“As an end-to-end solutions and service provider, we’re able to offer customers the convenience of working with a one-stop-shop through the entire product lifecycle,” said Nick Adler, vice president of Wabash Parts and Services. “We’re excited to bring our customers best-in-class parts and services including a simplified experience, an extensive selection of well-stocked parts, and faster deliveries — all through Wabash.”

The company’s distribution capabilities currently serve van trailer and truck body customers and dealers. Wabash says parts distribution for other Wabash product lines will phase in throughout 2022.