Wabash chairman to retire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) in Lafayette has announced Chairman of the Board Dr. Martin Jischke will retire after the annual meeting of stockholders for 2020.

The board says it will appoint Wabash National’s long-standing director Larry Magee to fill the position, upon his expected re-election as a director at the company’s annual meeting.

Jischke has served as chairman since 2007. Prior to joining the board in 2002, he was the 10th President of Purdue University where he served from August 2000 until his retirement in July 2007.

“I want to thank Martin for his unwavering dedication to Wabash National,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “As a result of his unrelenting focus on creating value and growing the company, Wabash National has become a stronger and more stable organization. His leadership and counsel have been invaluable to the company, and more personally, I have benefited greatly from Martin’s advice, guidance and friendship.”

“Looking ahead to our future,” he said, “we are excited to work with Larry as we continue our business transformation to be the innovation leader of engineered solutions in the transportation, logistics and distribution markets. His dedication and leadership on the Wabash National Board since 2005 has been instrumental to our success and growth as an organization.”