Warrant Technologies creates innovation lab

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — System and software engineering company Warrant Technologies has announced an innovation lab in downtown Bloomington. Thinker Labs is in Fountain Square Mall and will first focus on research and development in Artificial Intelligence and automation systems.

“We see this as a logical next step in our growth as a company to focus on research in areas of keen interest to our customer base and provide an environment where local researchers can thrive and collaborate,” said Warrant Technologies Chief Executive Officer Michael Norris.

The state-of-the-art lab will allow researchers to investigate industry problems and academics to gain industry experience in their fields of study. Senior Engineer Derek Whitley is working on the lab’s first project : a phase one grant from NASA’s SBIR program aligned with his PhD thesis research. Other possible research opportunities include real-time domestic terrorism detection, GPS-denied location and navigation, renewable energy and more.