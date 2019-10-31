Warsaw auto parts maker to close

Warsaw-based Winona PVD Coatings announced it is closing. 108 workers will be laid off. (photo courtesy of company website)

WARSAW (Inside INdiana Business) — A Kosciusko County auto parts supplier is closing its doors at the end of the year, leaving 108 people without jobs. Winona PVD Coatings LLC sent a WARN notice to the state indicating it expects to close its two facilities in Warsaw on December 31.

Winona PVD says it expects the layoffs to be permanent.

The company website says PVD stands for physical vapor deposition, a process used to create automotive wheels that look like chrome finish. But the company claims its process is more environmentally friendly and more durable than chrome plating.

The OEM supplier was started in 2008, according to the company website.

In the WARN notice, Winona said it “pledges its sincerest efforts to provide employees with needed assistance during this difficult time.”

A notification letter to the state is required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. WARN is a U.S. labor law that mandates employers with 100 or more employees to provide a 60-day warning of a plant closing or mass layoffs.