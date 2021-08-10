Inside INdiana Business

Warsaw’s Lake City Bank to open branch in Indiana high school

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — High school students in Elkhart are about to get a lesson in banking outside of the classroom. Warsaw-based Lake City Bank (Nasdaq: LKFN) says it will open a branch office inside Elkhart High School.

In addition to regular bank employees, the branch will be staffed by students who are enrolled in the Business and International Relations School of Study, one of six magnet programs at the high school.

“By having students as part of our branch team, and as our customers, we see this office as a way for us to gain real-life intelligence about what the next generation is looking for in financial services,” said Stephanie Leniski, senior vice president of Lake City Bank. “This new branch also provides us the opportunity to introduce banking as a career to students.”

Lake City says the full-service office, located inside the high school building, will be open for limited hours when school is in session, serving students, faculty and staff. Lake City operates nine branches in Elkhart County, including four in the city of Elkhart.