Warship to be named for Indiana Senator

WASHINGTON – MAY 12: Chairman Sen. Richard Lugar (R-IN) arrives with his Staff Director Ken Myers (L) for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing May 12, 2005 in Washington DC. The committee is debating and will vote on the embattled nomination of John Bolton to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. (Photo by Joe […]

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A new Navy warship will be named in honor of late U.S. Senator Richard Lugar.

Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) will host a naming ceremony for the USS RICHARD G. LUGAR in Indianapolis Monday, Nov. 18. U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and members of the Lugar family will also join the ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial.

Senator Young and Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that asked for the next unnamed Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer to be named in honor of the late Indiana statesman.

“At a time when nuclear proliferation was civilization’s greatest threat, Senator Lugar helped save the world,” said Senator Young. “It is fitting that the Navy honor Senator Lugar’s legacy by naming one of their warships after this dedicated statesman, and I look forward to joining Secretary Spencer and the Lugar family for this momentous occasion.”

Senator Lugar served as a Navy officer from 1957-1960, including a stint as an intelligence briefer to then Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Arleigh Burke. Lugar also led the effort to denuclearize several countries when he and Senator Sam Nunn implemented the Nunn-Lugar program, which deactivated over 7,600 nuclear warheads and millions of chemical munitions in more than 40 countries.