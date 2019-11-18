Wayne branch to close for $1.5M renovation

INDIANAPOLIS, (Inside INdiana Business) – The Wayne Branch of The Indianapolis Public Library will close in December for renovations. The $1.5 million project , which officials say is its first major renovation since the 13,500-square-foot branch opened in 1983, is expected to be completed in May.

The project is geared at improving access to collections, services and technology.

The renovation also features plans for new spaces for youth programming, job skills counseling and community gatherings. Additional patron seating, upgraded lighting and mechanical systems, and new study rooms for individual or group will also be available when the library reopens this spring.

Library books or materials that patrons have placed on hold for pick up at the Wayne Branch will be sent automatically to the Eagle Branch, according to the library.

The project architect is R&B Architects of Indianapolis. The general contractor is Gilliatte General Contractors, Inc. of Indianapolis.