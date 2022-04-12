Inside INdiana Business

Wechsler to step down from Launch Fishers leadership

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The founder and chief executive officer of Launch Fishers and the Indiana IoT Lab has announced plans to step down from his leadership roles this summer. John Wechsler says he will remain a board member for Launch Fishers as he pursues other entrepreneurial interests.

In 2012, Wechsler opened the Launch Fishers coworking space in the basement of the Hamilton East Public Library before moving to its current space at 12175 Visionary Way. The Indiana IoT Lab opened nearby in 2018.

Wechsler will step down July 1. As part of the transition, David Bolling has been appointed chief financial officer and executive director of Launch Fishers, while Jason Pennington will add vice president duties to his current position as executive director of the Indiana IoT Lab.

Rachel Drake has also been appointed director of marketing and communications.

“John has been a transformative figure, not just here in Fishers, but also across the state for his insight about how to contribute to building a smart, vibrant, and entrepreneurial city,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said in written remarks. “I am convinced that John has helped build that strong foundation to propel our city into supporting and sustaining entrepreneurs and their ideas for the betterment of Fishers. That momentum will continue with this leadership team in place.”

The city says during Wechsler’s tenure, Launch Fishers, the IoT Lab and other Fishers-based companies have created more than 2,000 jobs and generated more than $600 million in investment and merger & acquisition transactions.

“The creation of Launch Fishers in partnership with Mayor Fadness and the Fishers City Council has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career,” Wechsler said. “We have been able to create an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship flourish which has supported the creation of so many high-growth and high-potential enterprises, all while sharing our lessons learned to cities and towns statewide.”

In 2018, Wechsler received the Trailblazer Award at the TechPoint Mira Awards.