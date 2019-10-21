Westfield Playhouse to break ground on new location

WESTFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – After 12 years in its current location, the Westfield Playhouse will move to a new building in Westfield’s downtown. The city will tomorrow break ground on the new venue, which will be located across from City Hall.

The new theater will seat 160 and be handicap accessible. The venue will also allow for bigger productions and musicals with up to date equipment, running water, and better storage space.

Representatives from Main Street Productions, the city, Westfield Mayor Andy Cook and the Estridge Family Foundation will take part in the ceremony.

Officials say the group will start the move in the 2019/2020 season.

