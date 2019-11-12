$13M expansion of Wheeler House homeless facility set to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Wheeler Mission will Wednesday break ground on its expanded center for women and children.

The $13 million project will feature 164 new permanent beds, including 30 transitional apartments for mothers with children, a childcare area and dining areas.

Officials say the expansion addresses “a desperate need for increased space and resources to assist the largest growing homeless population: women and children.”

The event will run from 10-11 a.m. and feature remarks from:

Rick Alvis, President and CEO, Wheeler Mission

Allison Melangton, Capital Campaign Chair, Sr. Vice President, Events, Hulman Motorsports

Jeff Bennett, Deputy Mayor of Community Development, City of Indianapolis

Vop Osili, President of the Indianapolis City-County Council

Blake Johnson, Indianapolis City-County Council Councillor, District 12

Megan Sims, District Director, Office of Congressman André Carson

Wheeler House announced the expansion in October, and has received support on the project from Lilly Endowment Inc. and the Indianapolis Colts, among others.

The event will take place at 3208 E. Michigan St. in Indianapolis.