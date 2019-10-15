White River Park to break ground on permanent venue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -White River State Park in Indianapolis will Wednesday host a ground-breaking ceremony for a permanent concert venue on its concert lawn. The project, announced last year, will include a permanent stage and lighting, permanent seating and seating pad for 3000 and an additional lawn seating capacity of 4,500.

The seasonal venue currently operates with temporary structures, folding chairs and artist dressing room trailers.

The park will break ground on phase two of the project, which is reported to include the buildout of the VIP structure, a concrete pad for seating, the permanent seating, the canopy above the permanent seating and artist amenities.

The new structure will also include permanent restrooms.

Construction is expected to be completed in June 2020.

The ceremony will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on the Concert Lawn at White River State Park.