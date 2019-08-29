Whiting wins big at AIM awards

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Accelerate Indiana Municipalities has awarded dozens of Indiana communities for their efforts to improve their towns and cities through collaboration and development. AIM, formerly known as the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns, presented the awards during its annual Ideas Summit in French Lick, drawing leaders from across the state.

The city of Whiting was a big winner, garnering several awards. In its 43rd year, the Aim Annual Awards program recognizes communities and individuals in municipal government for excellence and outstanding achievement.

Here are some of the winners:

Local Government Collaboration Award: Mount Comfort Corridor.

The judges said leaders from the Cumberland, McCordsville and New Palestine, three towns which comprise the corridor, participated in a process to develop an economic development strategy and growth plan.

“The Mount Comfort Corridor exemplifies the positive and transformational impact of regional collaboration, as the towns chart a course for the development of this dynamic area,” Aim CEO Matt Greller said.

Green Community of the Year: Westfield and Whiting.

The award acknowledges communities’ efforts to be economically competitive but also protecting the environment.

“Along with the traditional functions of municipal government, a growing number of community leaders are expanding their roles to focus on sustainability and green initiatives,” said Greller. “The health and long-term viability of communities is an important consideration, and we applaud Westfield and Whiting for taking the lead on these issues.”

Green Project of the Year: Whiting

Whiting was also awarded for its WhoaZone, a nature-based destination along Lake Michigan. The floating water park offers slides, trampolines and towers.

“The WhoaZone connects Hoosiers to one of the state’s greatest natural resources in a fun way,” Aim CEO Matt Greller said. “Cities and towns are dedicated to promoting a high quality of life through strategies that harness their community’s strengths. In Whiting that dedication is evident in the WhoaZone and so many other projects.”

Community Placemaking Award: Whiting