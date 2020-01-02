Whitley Co. machining firm awarded John Deere contract

A Columbia City company was awarded a contract to machine a part for John Deere tractors, 8000 series. (image courtesy: John Deere & Co.)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind (Inside INdiana Business) — A Whitley County-based precision machining company has announced a major expansion, due in part to a contract with farm equipment manufacturer John Deere and Co. (NYSE: DE).

Impact CNC, a contract computerized numerical control (CNC) manufacturing company, says it plans to invest $6 million in new machinery and add 35 news jobs at its facility in the Blue River Industrial Park in Columbia City.

The Whitley County Economic Development Corp. says Deere awarded Impact CNC a contract to produce components for the 8000 series of John Deere tractors. Impact CNC says the work will require additional staffing.

“This new business from John Deere will be another great milestone for Impact CNC,” said Jerry Busche, owner of Impact CNC. “I believe in the coming years, John Deere will be a major customer and will help ensure Impact CNC is a stable and growing company for our employees and the community.”

At the EDC’s request, the Columbia City Council approved a 10-year tax abatement for the new equipment needed to produce the components for John Deere.

“I think this demonstrates our strength in the agricultural economy and the ability for our businesses and workforce to provide value along the agricultural supply chain,” said Jon Myers, president of the Whitley County Economic Development Corp.

The company also supplies custom parts to the automotive, heavy truck and off-highway vehicle industries.