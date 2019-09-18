WiFi upgrade coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Colts fans will soon have upgraded WiFi capabilities at Lucas Oil Stadium following the installation of a new system. The new “WiFi 6” system is built for dense environments and is expected to boost capacity by 300%. The installation is the first of its kind in the sports industry and will be activated in two stages.

The new system will be active on stadium levels 100 through 500 for Sunday’s home opener against the Falcons. The first stage will cover about 75% of fans. WiFi on the 600 level is expected to be active for the October 20 contest vs. the Texans.

“Lucas Oil Stadium is one of the most accessible and enjoyable venues in the world, but we’re always looking to improve the fan experience so that it stays among the best in sports,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. “In today’s media and entertainment landscape, fans want quick access to news and statistics, as well as the ability to consume, produce and share content – all while enjoying live game action. We’re excited to provide this state-of-the-art technology to Colts fans or anyone attending a stadium event.”

The current WiFi system was installed about seven years ago, prior to Super Bowl XLVI. The new system will include over 1,500 access points underneath seats across the stadium.

“We are proud to partner with Verizon and the Indianapolis Colts to provide this upgraded WiFi experience at Lucas Oil Stadium,” said Andy Mallon, executive director of the Capital Improvement Board.“We are continually looking at ways to improve the experience for Colts fans, as well as residents and visitors who enjoy all of our world-class facilities.”

The total cost of the project is $7 million, which is being shared equally by the Colts, Capital Improvement Board and Verizon. Fans should look for the free “Colts WiFi” upon entering the stadium. A cohort of IUPUI students will also serve as “WiFi Coaches” at all home games this season. The coaches will be dressed in bright orange shirts and will roam the stadium offering help to guests with questions or issues.

The upgrade also coincides with new 5G technology at the stadium. Verizon and the NFL announced Lucas Oil Stadium will be one of 13 NFL stadiums to offer the new network, which offers faster download speeds and higher capacities.