WindRose Health expanding Franklin clinic

FRANKLIN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Trafalgar-based WindRose Health Network is looking to further expand its footprint in Johnson County. Our partners at the Daily Journal report the health system plans to invest $3.5 million to nearly double the size of its clinic in Franklin and add an undisclosed number of jobs.

WindRose plans to construct a nearly 6,200-square-foot addition to its Franklin site that will be connected to the existing 7,300-square-foot building by an enclosed walkway, according to the publication.

The addition will include 15 exam rooms, four healthcare provider pods, an on-site pharmacy, lab area, procedure room, and private offices. Plans call for more than 60 additional parking spaces and a drive-thru for the pharmacy as well.

The Daily Journal reports the project is being funded in part by nearly $715,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Construction is expected to begin in the spring and be complete by June 2023.