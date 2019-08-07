WISH-TV to the be the new local home for Inside INdiana Business

INDIANAPOLIS – Randy Ingram, vice president and general manager of WISH-TV and Gerry Dick, president of Grow Indiana Media Ventures, LLC announced today that Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick would be moving to WISH-TV, beginning Sunday, September 1, 2019.

“We are excited to bring our statewide television program and Indiana business news platforms to Indiana’s local news source,” said Dick. “The alignment of our brands, with a focus on Indiana news and information, will create a powerful source for content that affects Hoosiers and the communities in which they live.”

Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick will air each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WISH-TV, following News 8’s Daybreak.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Inside INdiana Business to our All Local All Morning Sunday line-up, and to have Gerry Dick, a name synonymous with business reporting, as our News 8 Business Analyst,” said Ingram. “This partnership further strengthens our commitment to be central Indiana’s premiere local station, expanding our local news and local programming to nearly 80 hours per week.”

Inside INdiana Business, now in its 21st year, was launched by broadcast news veteran Gerry Dick and technology entrepreneur and visionary Scott Jones. Today, more people access the Inside INdiana Business brand for local business news than any other source. With a fully integrated portfolio of television, radio, Internet, email, podcasts and on-demand business news products, they are Indiana’s business news leader. The show has been awarded an Emmy five times for best interview/discussion program/series or special.

WISH-TV, celebrating its 65th anniversary year, produces more of its own local news and programming than any other television station in the state, and among the most of any station in the country.