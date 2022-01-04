Inside INdiana Business

Wolfies Grill continues expansion

PENDLETON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A popular Indianapolis-area restaurant is getting set to open its seventh location. The owners of Wolfies Grill say the new restaurant in Pendleton is slated to begin serving customers this spring.

The new restaurant will be located near the I-69 interchange at State Road 38. The owners are currently renovating the former Downing’s Old Trail Bar & Grill location to match the design of the existing Wolfies restaurants.

“Pendleton was a natural next step for us,” co-owner Scott Wolf said in a news release. The last census saw a growth trend that we see continuing to increase given the population growth in surrounding counties. We’re excited to be where people want to be.”

Scott and Nyla Wolf opened their first location in 2004 near Morse Reservoir in Noblesville. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Westfield and West Lafayette.