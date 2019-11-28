Women’s Suffrage Commission calls for artists

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission is issuing a call for proposals to local artists interested in designing an original work of art to be displayed in the Indiana Statehouse. The winning piece will commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment and become a part of the State of Indiana’s permanent public art collection.

The commission says proposals should celebrate the ideals, people and actions behind the movement for women’s suffrage and will be reviewed by a selection panel created by the Indiana Arts Commission.

The panel will include artists working in public art, public art administrators and citizens.

Three finalists will then be submitted to the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, which will make the final selection. One proposal will be selected.

The Call for Submissions is open to individual artists and/or artist teams over the age of 18 currently living or based in Indiana.