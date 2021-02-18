Work begins on Fort Wayne mixed-use project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Fort Wayne have broken ground on a nearly $89 million mixed-use development. The city says The Riverfront at Promenade Park will include more than 200 apartments, a 900-space parking garage, and a total of 45,000 square feet of commercial space.

In addition to the apartment living space, the development will feature seven town homes. The city has been working on the project with Indianapolis-based developer Barrett & Stokely since 2019.

“It has been great working with the Barrett and Stokely team to put this project together,” said Nancy Townsend, director of community development for the city of Fort Wayne. “Their philosophy about building, owning and managing their developments long-term make them a good fit for our community.”

Townsend says the project has the support of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, the Fort Wayne City Council, the Allen County Commissioners and the Capital Improvement Board.

Construction on the parking garage is expected to be complete in 2022, with work on the apartments and commercial space, which will include both office and retail, set for completion in 2023.