Work to begin on Evansville aquatic center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Officials in Evansville will Wednesday break ground on the city’s new indoor pool. Our partners at WEHT-TV report construction on the $27 million Deaconess Aquatic Center is expected to take about a year and a half.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke first announced plans for the facility in September 2018. Shortly after that, Deaconess Health System provided a $2.5 million donation, which landed the health system the naming rights.

The Deaconess Aquatic Center will be located in Garvin Park across from Bosse Field. The city says a combination of gaming proceeds, tax increment financing dollars and private investment is funding the facility.